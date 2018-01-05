Home / Entertainment News / TV

Seventh and final season of 'New Girl' to begin on Fox April 10

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 6:31 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 5
| License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Fox has announced a spring return date for its sitcom New Girl.

"THIS JUST IN GUYS, #NewGirl returns April 10 for Season 7!" the show's official Twitter account said Thursday.

This season will feature the last eight episodes of New Girl, which stars Zooey Deschanel as a teacher who moves into a Los Angeles loft with three, male roommates. It co-stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson
Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child
'Scandal'-'How to Get Away with Murder' crossover confirmed 'Scandal'-'How to Get Away with Murder' crossover confirmed
Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Bradley Cooper, Diane Keaton Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Bradley Cooper, Diane Keaton
Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo
Loading...