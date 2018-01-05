Seventh and final season of 'New Girl' to begin on Fox April 10

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Fox has announced a spring return date for its sitcom New Girl.

"THIS JUST IN GUYS, #NewGirl returns April 10 for Season 7!" the show's official Twitter account said Thursday.

This season will feature the last eight episodes of New Girl, which stars Zooey Deschanel as a teacher who moves into a Los Angeles loft with three, male roommates. It co-stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.