Kiernan Shipka cast in Netflix's 'Sabrina' reboot

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix cast Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman in a new, young-adult drama, Archie Comics announced Friday.

The show is based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic books. It also is a spinoff of The CW series Riverdale and a reboot of the 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list," said executive producer and Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. "This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."