Spielberg bringing two new seasons of 'Animaniacs' to Hulu

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is executive producing Hulu's reboot of his 1990s cartoon classic Animaniacs.

The streaming service, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation announced the project Thursday, saying they were working together on the first two seasons of the revival, with fresh episodes expected to debut on Hulu in 2020.

Hulu also will be the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and the Tiny Toon Adventures collection, a news release said.

"I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu," Spielberg said in a statement. "Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal."

"We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere," added Craig Erwich, Hulu's senior vice president of content. "Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the #1 streaming destination for premium animated content."