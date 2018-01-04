Home / Entertainment News / TV

Fox renews 'The Gifted' for Season 2

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 4, 2018 at 5:35 PM
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced Thursday it renewed its X-Men spinoff series The Gifted for a second season.

"The war is not over. RETWEET if you can't wait for Season 2 of #TheGifted! #MutantsUnite," the show's Twitter feed said.

Starring Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind and Sean Teale, the action-drama follows a group of young, super-powered mutants, who are on the run from the law. Season 1 is to wrap up with a 2-hour finale Jan. 15.

