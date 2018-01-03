Home / Entertainment News / TV

'The Fosters' is getting a summer miniseries farewell, spinoff

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 5:55 PM
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Freeform said it ordered a three-part, limited series event to wrap up The Fosters, as well as a 13-episode spinoff starring Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell.

"First and foremost, we want to thank our fans -- our supportive Fosters Family -- and Freeform for fostering this show. It's been the privilege of our lives to get to shepherd this beautiful family through five seasons of love, laughter, heartbreak, tribulation, and triumph -- and message to the world that DNA doesn't make a family, love does," writer-producers Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"All while allowing us to explore some of the most pressing social issues of our era. Now that the kids are growing up, it's time to take them out into the world, to see them make their way into adulthood, continuing their search for identity and love, and the pursuit of their dreams and purpose in this ever-changing world."

Starring Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo and David Lambert, the 1-hour drama The Fosters is about "a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids being raised by two moms," a synopsis from the cable network said.

The second half of Season 5 is to begin Tuesday.

