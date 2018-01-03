Home / Entertainment News / TV

Stephen Dorff joins 'True Detective' for Season 3

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 9:05 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- HBO says actor Stephen Dorff has joined Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo for the next edition of True Detective.

"#TrueDetective: Stephen Dorff Cast In Season 3 Of @HBO Anthology Series," the show's official Twitter account said Wednesday.

The tweet also included a link to a Deadline.com story that reported Ali and Dorff will play state police investigators from Arkansas haunted by a case over the course of three decades.

Each season of the crime drama features a new cast and story.

Dorff's acting credits include Somewhere, Blade, Wheeler, Star and Leatherface.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child
'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child together 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child together
Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray engaged to restaurateur Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray engaged to restaurateur
Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo
'Bright' sequel with Will Smith, Joel Edgerton announced by Netflix 'Bright' sequel with Will Smith, Joel Edgerton announced by Netflix
Loading...