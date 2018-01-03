Stephen Dorff joins 'True Detective' for Season 3

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- HBO says actor Stephen Dorff has joined Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo for the next edition of True Detective.

"#TrueDetective: Stephen Dorff Cast In Season 3 Of @HBO Anthology Series," the show's official Twitter account said Wednesday.

The tweet also included a link to a Deadline.com story that reported Ali and Dorff will play state police investigators from Arkansas haunted by a case over the course of three decades.

Each season of the crime drama features a new cast and story.

Dorff's acting credits include Somewhere, Blade, Wheeler, Star and Leatherface.