Showtime renews 'The Circus' for Season 3

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 5:15 PM
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showtime says it has renewed The Circus for a third season.

The political docu-series is scheduled to return April 15, with John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner as hosts.

"The Circus has established itself as a primary source of insightful, comprehensive analysis during major political events," David Nevins, president and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement Wednesday. "In these pivotal and turbulent times, we're so thrilled to have Alex Wagner joining John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon to provide access and context to the personalities and events behind the week's news."

"Very exciting news: I'm joining The Circus on @Showtime (!!!) Will be under the big tent of American politics with my buds @jheil & @mmckinnon (and still holding it down on @CBSNews and @TheAtlantic ) WHO NEEDS SLEEP? Let's do this thing," Wagner tweeted.

