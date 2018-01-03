Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Scandal'-'How to Get Away with Murder' crossover confirmed

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 8:49 PM
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington and Viola Davis are teasing on social media their upcoming appearances on each other's ABC dramas.

Producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed the eagerly awaited, television event by tweeting a photo of a script page featuring the names of Washington's Scandal and Davis' Murder characters -- Olivia and Annalise.

"People. It's happening. @petenowalk, you ready for this? #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal," Rhimes captioned the image.

"Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?" Washington wrote, alongside a picture of her dressed as Olivia and sitting on a bench outside of a courtroom that appears in Murder.

"Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!" Davis posted with a photo of her leaning on the Oval Office desk as it appears in Scandal. "LOVE YOU," Washington responded.

Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn re-tweeted a link to a Deadline.com story about the crossover, asking: "And guess who got to direct this one! (hint: he used to be POTUS) #Scandal #HTGAWM."

It is unclear when the episodes will air.

