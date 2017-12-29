Home / Entertainment News / TV

Halle Berry, Seth Rogen confirmed as Golden Globe Award presenters

By Karen Butler  |  Dec. 29, 2017 at 7:30 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen and Kelly Clarkson are confirmed as presenters for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Also scheduled to hand out trophies are Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Isabelle Huppert, Hugh Grant, Christina Hendricks and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes recognize excellence in film and television for the previous year. Comedian and talk-show host Seth Meyers is to preside over the Jan. 7 festivities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The gala is to air live on NBC on Jan. 7.

Trending Stories
Celebrity deaths: Who we lost in 2017 Celebrity deaths: Who we lost in 2017
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Ted Danson, Jude Law Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Ted Danson, Jude Law
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: John Legend, Maggie Smith Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: John Legend, Maggie Smith
'Dick Van Dyke Show' actress Rose Marie dies at 94 'Dick Van Dyke Show' actress Rose Marie dies at 94
Paul McCartney's One on One tour made $132 million in 2017 Paul McCartney's One on One tour made $132 million in 2017
Loading...