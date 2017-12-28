Ryan Murphy's musical drama 'Pose' receives series order at FX

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy's musical drama Pose, which stars Evan Peters and Kate Mara, has received a series order from FX.

The network has ordered eight episodes for Season 1 with production set to begin in February in New York, Deadline reported. Pose will premiere on FX in summer 2018.

Pose is the latest project from Murphy to find a home at FX, which airs American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

The series takes place in 1980s New York with Peters and Mara portraying New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of the city. James Van Dar Beek will also star alongside the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever assembled for a scripted television series.

Five transgender actors will be featured in regular roles, including MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

"I am thrilled to join forces with John Landgraf and FX Networks and FXP and Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Fox 21 Television Studios to present what I think is a game-changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect," Murphy said in a statement.

"Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I'm so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season of Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters - a record in American television history. I can't wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast," he continued.