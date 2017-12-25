'Inside the Actors Studio' to spotlight Ted Danson's career Jan. 11

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Inside the Actors Studio will spotlight Ted Danson's career in the episode to air Jan. 11 on Bravo.

Host James Lipton is to interview the star in New York over the course of the hour-long show, which will also feature highlights from Danson's decades on the screen.

Danson, 69, is known for his roles in the TV series Cheers, Becker, Damages, CSI, The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His film credits include Three Men and a Baby -- and its sequel -- Body Heat and Something About Amelia.

The two-time Emmy winner is married to actress Mary Steenburgen.