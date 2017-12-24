Second Chappelle stand-up special to premiere on Netflix New Year's Eve

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Not one, but two Dave Chappelle stand-up comedy specials are now slated to debut on Netflix New Year's Eve.

The streaming giant dropped a brief promo for the shows -- Equanimity and The Bird Revelation -- on social media Friday as it announced it was adding a second special after previously announcing one would premiere Dec. 31.

Comedy Central also said it will air a marathon of episodes of Chappelle's eponymous, sketch-comedy show "chronologically, start to finish," on New Year's Day, beginning at 9 a.m.

The series originally ran on the cable network 2003-06