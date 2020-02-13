Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:47 AM
Zoe Kravitz attends 'High Fidelity' premiere in NYC
(15 images)
The cast of "High Fidelity" attend the premiere at The Metrograph on February 13, 2020, in New York City. Kravitz plays the main character, Rob, in the Hulu
adaptation
of the popular Nick Hornby book.
Zoe Kravitz stars as Rob. John Cusack played Rob in the film version of "High Fidelity" in 2000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, "High Fidelity" cast Jake Lacy, Zoe Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"High Fidelity" author Nick Hornby. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Da'Vine Joy Randolph stars as Cherise. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lacy stars as Clyde. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
David H. Holmes plays Simon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Justin Silver plays Justin Kitt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
