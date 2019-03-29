Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 29, 2019 at 9:02 AM
Zachary Levi, Adam Brody attend 'Shazam!' premiere
(19 images)
The cast of "Shazam!" attend the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Thursday. The film follows an adolescent boy as he comes to inherit super powers to become Shazam.
Zachary Levi plays Shazam in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cast member Adam Brody (R) and wife, actress Leighton Meester, attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ian Chen plays Eugene Choi in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Director David Sandberg. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jovan Armand (L) plays Pedro Peña and Jack Dylan Grazer plays Freddy Freeman in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Mark Strong plays Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Asher Angel plays Billy Batson in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
