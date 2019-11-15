Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Christmas binge watch
Walmart deer
Myles Garrett
Miami Heat
Impeachment
Propane shortage
Hong Kong
Brett Kavanaugh
Ross Spano
Roger Stone
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 16, 2019 at 12:24 PM
Yayoi Kusama 'Every Day I Pray For Love' exhibit
(10 images)
Visitors viewed Yayoi Kusama's "Every Day I Pray For Love" exhibit November 15, 2019, at the David Zwirner gallery in New York City.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
People stand inside "Infinity Mirrored Room - Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe" as part of the exhibition of entirely new work by Yayoi Kusama. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The exhibit "Every Day I Pray For Love" runs through December 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Ladder to Heaven" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The exhibit opened November 9, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Many of Yayoi Kusama's artworks make use of repeated dots. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The exhibit includes a number of paintings from the artist's "My Eternal Soul" series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures and installations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Texas school shooting: Teen ruled incompetent to stand trial
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Lisa Bonet, Missi Pyle
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ruled out against Dallas Cowboys
Mainland Chinese soldiers deployed to clean up after Hong Kong protests
California bans state purchase of most gas vehicles
Latest News
Kate Beckinsale laughs off Jamie Foxx dating buzz in Instagram post
5 arrested in shooting at N.J. high school football game
Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to produce the 92nd Oscars
'Peaky Blinders' star Helen McCrory joins 'Roadkill' miniseries
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Goliath' to return for fourth and final season
Back to Article
/