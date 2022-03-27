Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Winners of 2022 Oscars
Oscar winners pose with their awards at the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Ariana DeBose, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "West Side Story." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Troy Kotsur, winner of Best Actor In A Supporting Role for "Coda." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jenny Beavan, winner of Best Costume Design for "Cruella." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Presenters Rachel Zegler (far left) and Jacob Elordi (far right) pose with, left to right, Brian Conner, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer and Tristan Myles, winners of Best Visual Effects for "Dune." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
