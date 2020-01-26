Sections
Updated: Jan. 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Winners of 2020 Grammy Awards
(22 images)
Musicians pose
with their awards
backstage of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.
AymĂ©e Nuviola appears backstage with her award for Best Tropical Latin Album. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Esperanza Spalding appears backstage with her award for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Angelique Kidjo appears backstage with her award for Best World Music Album for "Celia." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jacob Collier appears backstage with his award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Steve Greenberg appears backstage with his award for Best Album Notes for "Stax '68: A Memphis Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rob Kinelski (L) and John Greenham appears backstage with their award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical award for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Peter Kater appears backstage with his award for Best New Age Album for "Wings." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
