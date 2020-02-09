Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 9, 2020 at 11:47 PM
Winners of 2020 Academy Awards
(13 images)
Oscar winners pose with their awards at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday.
(
0
)
Taika Waititi won Adapted Screenplay award for "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Laura Dern won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brad Pitt won Best Actor In a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Matthew A. Cherry (L) and Karen Rupert Toliver won Animated Short Film for "Hair Love." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacqueline Durran won Best Costume Design for "Little Women." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Elton John (L) and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for "Rocketman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hildur Gudnadottir won Best Original Score for "Joker." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
