Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 25, 2019 at 9:42 PM
Winners at the Cannes Film Festival
(10 images)
Stars grace the red carpet during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May, 2019. The winners were announced Saturday
Actress Emily Beecham arrives at the award photocall after receiving the "Best Actress" award for the film "Little Joe" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Actress Emily Beecham (R) gets a kiss from director Jessica Hausner at the award photocall after receiving the "Best Actress" award for the film "Little Joe" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Actor Antonio Banderas arrives at the award photocall after receiving the "Best Actor" award for the film "Pain and Glory" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Celine Sciamma, flanked by Noemie Merlant (L) and Adele Haenel (R), arrives at the award photocall after receiving the "Best Screenplay" award for the film "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Jean-Pierre Dardenne (L) and Luc Dardenne arrive at the award photocall after receiving the "Best Director" award for the film "Young Ahmed" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Director Elia Suleiman arrives at the award photocall after receiving the "Special Mention" award for the film "It Must Be Heaven" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Permalink
Juliano Dornelles (L) and Kleber Mendonca Filho arrive at the award photocall after receiving the "Jury Prize" award for the film "Bacurau" on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
