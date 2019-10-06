Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
News Alert
Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine awarded to American, British scientists for discoveries in oxygen, cells
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 7, 2019 at 7:35 AM
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles
(8 images)
Cast member Will Smith, his family and the cast attend the premiere of "Gemini Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast member Will Smith (2nd-L) and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their son Jaden Smith (L) and his son Trey Smith (R). Smith plays Henry Brogan/Junior. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Clive Owen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Ang Lee. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Benedict Wong (R) and Emma Vansittart. Wong plays Baron. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Linda Emond. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Justin Boykin. Boykin plays Connor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer (R) and his wife Linda Bruckheimer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
New York man charged with killing four homeless men
Passengers stranded for hours on Walt Disney World Skyliner gondolas
Jimmy Carter recovering from fall at Georgia home
Georgia police officer found not guilty of manslaughter for fatal shooting during traffic stop
White House: U.S. forces will stand aside as Turkey moves into Syria
Latest News
ABC offers sneak peek at 'Little Mermaid' cast in costume
Claire tells family: 'It's safer in the future' in 'Outlander' trailer
'International Rebellion' climate protests disrupt traffic worldwide
Colts upset Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes aggravates ankle
Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden after blowout loss to Patriots
Back to Article
/