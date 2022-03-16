Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM
Will Smith, Stephanie Beatriz attend National Board Review 2022
(25 images)
Stars attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Tuesday.
Will Smith was honored with the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Stephanie Beatriz, voice of Mirabel in "Encanto." The film was honored as Best Animated Feature. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Craig Melvin introduced Ilda Madison who accepted the award for Best Actress for "West Side Story" on behalf of Rachel Zegler. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bradley Cooper. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
