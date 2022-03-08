Top News
Updated: March 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM
Will Smith, Maggie Gyllenhaal attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon
(23 images)
Nominees attend the 94th annual Oscar nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022.
Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for "King Richard." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her debut film, "The Lost Daughter." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for Best Actor for "Power of the Dog." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ariana DeBose was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "West Side Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
