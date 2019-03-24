Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 24, 2019 at 1:05 PM
Will Smith, Lana Condor walk orange carpet at Kids' Choice Awards
(54 images)
Stars attended 32nd annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Will Smith presented new "Aladdin" footage during the ceremony. Smith
plays the Genie
in the live-action movie.
License photo
|
Permalink
Lana Condor's cast-mate in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," Noah Centineo, won the award for Favorite Movie Actor. The two are set to reprise their roles in
the sequel
to the Netflix movie.
License photo
|
Permalink
Janelle Monae is scheduled
to perform
at Lollapalooza 2019 in Chicago.
License photo
|
Permalink
Jennifer Hudson was nominated for Favorite TV Judges along with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for "The Voice." The "America's Got Talent" judges won the award.
License photo
|
Permalink
Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie Colson Baker
License photo
|
Permalink
"Fuller House," starring Jodie Sweetin (L) and Candace Cameron Bure, won Favorite Funny TV Show. Cameron Bure was nominated for Favorite Female TV Star.
License photo
|
Permalink
Tati McQuay
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Powerball jackpot jumps to $750M after no winner
600 groups sue Sackler family over opioid crisis
Evacuations halted after Norwegian cruise ship regains power
Bernie Sanders calls for end to hatred after mosque shooting
Cowboys sign veteran safety George Iloka
Latest News
Early results in Thai elections provide no clear winner
'Us' tops North American box office with $70.3M
600 groups sue Sackler family over opioid crisis
Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd reunite with 'Clueless' co-stars
Bernie Sanders calls for end to hatred after mosque shooting
Back to Article
/