Yankovic is joined by fans David Rossi (L) and Vicki DeVries, who takes a tumble during the unveiling ceremony. The installation results, in large part, from Rossi's 15-year campaign by the musician's devoted fans to crowdsource the support and funds to make it happen. In 2005, armed with the $15,000 a star cost at that time, they submitted their first nomination of the artist to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Rossi's 2005 application was rejected, as were his subsequent ones, for a decade. The cost is now $40,000. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI