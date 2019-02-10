Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 at 11:16 PM
'Weird Al' Yankovic, Anderson .Paak win at the Grammys
(36 images)
Grammy winners appear backstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019.
'Weird Al' Yankovic appears backstage with his award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for "Squeeze Box: The Complete Words of 'Weird Al' Yankovic." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Anderson .Paak appears backstage with his award for Best Rap Performance award for "Bubblin." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Shaggy appears backstage with his award for Best Reggae Album for "44/876." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Tori Kelly appears backstage with her awards for Best Gospel/Performance Song for "Never Alone," and Best Gospel Album for "Hiding Place." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Lauren Daigle appears backstage with her awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Song for "You Say," and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Larrance Dopson appears backstage with his award for Best R&B Song for "Boo'd Up." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Leon Bridges appears backstage with his award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand." Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
