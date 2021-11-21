Visitors experience 'Lightscape' outdoor exhibit at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in NYC(8 images)
Visitors experience "Lightscape," an after-dark, illuminated immersive trail that celebrates the beauty of winter at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City on Friday. Running on select dates through January 9, 2022, the festive trail will wind through the garden's 52-acre landscape, animated by over one million dazzling lights.
Visitors tour the Winter Cathedral tunnel on opening night of "Lightscape" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI