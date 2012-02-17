Trending
Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM

Viola Davis turns 57: a look back(22 images)

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, known for her roles in "Fences" and "How to Get Away with Murder," turns 57 on August 11, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.

Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "The Help" at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 17, 2012. The actress later discussed issues she had with the film. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI
Davis was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "The Help" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Meryl Streep (L) presented the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film to Davis at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 12, 2012. The actresses starred together in the film, "Doubt." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Davis attends the premiere of "Ender's Game" in Los Angeles on October 28, 2013. Later that year, her film "Prisoners" was lauded as one of the best dramas of 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
