Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, known for her roles in "Fences" and "How to Get Away with Murder," turns 57 on August 11, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "The Help" at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 17, 2012. The actress later discussed issues she had with the film. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI
Meryl Streep (L) presented the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film to Davis at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 12, 2012. The actresses starred together in the film, "Doubt." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI