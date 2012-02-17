Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "The Help" at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 17, 2012. The actress later discussed issues she had with the film. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI
Meryl Streep (L) presented the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film to Davis at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 12, 2012. The actresses starred together in the film, "Doubt." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Davis presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. Shonda Rhime's show, "How to Get Away with Murder," starring Davis, was announced earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI