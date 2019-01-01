Singer Beyonce (L) and rapper Jay-Z sit courtside as they attend Game 7 of the best-of-seven first round playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on April 30, 2017. The musical couple want their fans to become vegan. The couple co-wrote the introduction for Beyonce's trainer's new book "The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World." They wrote
, "We used to think of health as a diet -- some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.” File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI