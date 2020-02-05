Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 6, 2020 at 8:10 AM
UPI Photo Archive: Oscar glamour through the years
(65 images)
The Academy Awards have historically been an event for actors to wear their most elegant looks with hopes of taking home film's highest honors. Here's a look at some photos from our archive.
Jimmy Stewart (L) and Ginger Rogers holding their Oscars in 1941. Stewart won his Oscar for "The Philadelphia Story" and Rogers for "Kitty Foyle." UPI File Photo
Cher (L) poses with Phil Collins in 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Catherine Zeta Jones (L), Best Supporting Actress for the film "Chicago," and actress Nicole Kidman, Best Actress for the film "The Hours," pose with their Oscars in 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet in 2004. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Salma Hayek arrives for the Academy Awards in 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Sandra Oh arrives for the Academy Awards in 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Uma Thurman poses on the red carpet in 2006. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
