Actor and director Tyler Perry, best known for his "Madea" saga and for starting Tyler Perry Studios, is turning 53 on Tuesday. Perry's latest film that he wrote and directed titled "A Jazzman's Blues," is coming to Netflix on September 23. Here's a look back at his life through the years.
Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI