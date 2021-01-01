Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 13, 2022 at 12:10 PM

Tyler Perry turns 53: a look back(28 images)

Actor and director Tyler Perry, best known for his "Madea" saga and for starting Tyler Perry Studios, is turning 53 on Tuesday. Perry's latest film that he wrote and directed titled "A Jazzman's Blues," is coming to Netflix on September 23. Here's a look back at his life through the years.

Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Perry arrives for the premiere of "Madea's Family Reunion" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2006. A few months later, the film competed for No. 1 in DVD sales. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Perry signs copies of his new book "Don't Make a Black Woman Take Off Her Earrings" in New York City on April 11, 2006. The book won Perry the Quill Award. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Writer and director Perry attends the premiere of "Daddy's Little Girls" in Los Angeles on February 7, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement