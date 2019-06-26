Tracy Edwards, Whoopi Goldberg attend the 'Maiden' premiere (6 images)
Stars attend the premiere of "Maiden" on Tuesday in New York City. The movie tells the story of a cook named Tracy Edwards who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
From left to right, Co-President of Sony Pictures Classics Tom Bernard, Edwards MBE, director Alex Holmes and Co-President of Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI