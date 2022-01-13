Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:06 AM
Trace Adkins turns 60: a look back
(15 images)
Country singer Trace Adkins, best known for albums "Dreamin' Out Loud" and "Songs About Me,"
turns 60
on January 13, 2022. Here's a look back at his life through the years.
Trace Adkins performs in concert during the Orange Bowl Beach Bash, in Hollywood, Fla., on January 3, 2005.
That same year Adkins would join other singers for a Hurricane Katrina fundraiser.
Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adkins appears in concert at the Pechanga Indian Reservation's Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on March 23, 2006. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adkins performs in concert at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, Fla. on March 8, 2008. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adkins arrives in the press room at the CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
