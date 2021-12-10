Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM
Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
(16 images)
Cast members, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, attend the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Zandaya poses on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Jamie Foxx. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Jon Favreau. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
