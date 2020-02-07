Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Tom Ford debuts fall/winter 2020 collection
Tom Ford debuted his fall/winter 2020 collection February 7, 2020, in his second Los Angeles fashion show at Milk Studios.
Bella Hadid walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez sit in the front row. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gigi Hadid walks on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bella Hadid walks on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
It was Tom Ford's second runway show in Los Angeles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bella Hadid walks on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Among the stars who attended the show were Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Ciara. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
