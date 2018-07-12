Home / Entertainment News Photos / Tom Cruise attends 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' premiere in Paris

Tom Cruise attends 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' premiere in Paris (13 images)

The cast of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" attends the premiere in Paris on July 12, 2018. Photos by David Silpa/UPI
Updated: July 12, 2018 at 7:40 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
This is the sixth time Tom Cruise has starred as spy Ethan Hunt in the "Mission Impossible" series.
License photo | Permalink
This is Rebecca Ferguson's second turns as Ilsa Faust.
License photo | Permalink
Henry Cavill
License photo | Permalink
Simon Pegg has played Benji Dunn four times.
License photo | Permalink
"The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby joined the "Mission Impossible" franchise for the first time. She's next slated to appear in "Fast and Furious" spinoff "Hobbs and Shaw."
License photo | Permalink
Angela Bassett
License photo | Permalink
Alix Benezech
License photo | Permalink