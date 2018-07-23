Home / Entertainment News Photos / Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill attend the 'Mission Impossible' premiere in Washington, D.C.

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill attend the 'Mission Impossible' premiere in Washington, D.C. (9 images)

The cast of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" attends the premiere of the film at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on Sunday in Washington, D.C. Photos by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 8:55 AM
Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in the film.
Cruise (L) and director Christopher McQuarrie pose on the red carpet.
Henry Cavill plays August Walker in the film.
Angela Bassett plays Erica Sloan in the film.
Rebecca Ferguson plays Ilsa Faust in the film.
Michelle Monaghan plays Julia Meade-Hunt in the film.
Frederick Schmidt plays Zola in the film.
