Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Mom killed
Today in history
Arctic water
Sculpture damaged
Famous birthdays
Max McCaffrey
Scallop war
Cop sentenced
Chelsea Manning
Fantasy Football
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 at 8:39 AM
The cast of 'The Bobby Brown Story' attend premiere in Los Angeles
(12 images)
The cast of BET TV biographical drama "The Bobby Brown Story" attends the premiere screening of the film in Los Angeles on August 29, 2018. The film follows the life story of R&B musician Bobby Brown.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Woody McClain (L), who portrays Bobby Brown in the film, and musician Bobby Brown walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brown (L) and TV producer Alicia Etheredge attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
McClain (L) and Gabrielle Dennis, who portrays Whitney Houston in the film, walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cree Davis portrays Janet Jackson in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brandee Evans portrays Tina Brown in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Donshea Hopkins portrays Bobbi Kristina Brown in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tyler Williams portrays young Bobby Brown in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Mother of 5 killed in car crash after boyfriend cuts brake line to make crack pipe, police say
Warm water has penetrated the Arctic interior
Mother, daughter damage swing set artwork at Pennsylvania museum
On This Day: Vladimir Lenin survives assassination attempt
Norman accelerates to Category 4 hurricane in eastern Pacific Ocean
Latest News
Chinese navy conducts multiple drills near Korean Peninsula
Enrique Iglesias makes his twins laugh in new video
British court, in landmark ruling, opens widows' benefits to unmarried women
Missing monkey turns up at McDonald's in Sweden
'The Conners': Young 'Roseanne' stars join spinoff
Back to Article
/