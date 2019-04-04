Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 4, 2019 at 8:51 AM
The cast of 'Game of Thrones' attends the Season 8 premiere
(36 images)
The cast of "Game of Thrones" attends the Season 8 premiere of the series at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday in New York City.
Gwendoline Christie plays Brienne of Tarth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Williams plays Arya Stark. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Turner (R) and boyfriend, singer Joe Jonas arrive on the red carpet. Turner plays Sansa Stark. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rose Leslie (L) and husband Kit Harington arrive on the red carpet. Harington plays Jon Snow and Leslie played Ygritte. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
George R.R. Martin is the novelist who created a "Song of Ice and Fire" on which the "Game of Thrones" TV series if based. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
