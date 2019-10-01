Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 2, 2019 at 2:11 PM
'The Last Knight' at The Met
(18 images)
"The Last Knight" exhibit, focusing on armor during the time of Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459-1519), opens Monday at The Met in New York.
The exhibit,
assembled from public and private collections, runs through January 5, 2020.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Met exhibit contains more than 180 objects from collections in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Full suits of armor from the period are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spiked steel boots make up part of the complete suit of field armor. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
This bard was presented by Maximilian I to Henry VIII. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The defensive armor for a horse is part of the trappings of the era. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A sword of Jonathan Siebenhirten. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A pair of gauntlets of Maximilian I. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
