Held Feb. 21, 2019, Premio Lo Nuestro honored the best in Latin music. Ozuna was the big winner of the night, taking more the prestigious Urban Male of the Year award and Song of the Year award among seven others.
Ozuna holds his nine awards, including his Urban Male of the Year trophy, at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro a La Musica Latina award show held at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Natti Natasha, who was nominated for a whopping 15 awards, holds five trophies she won at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro a La Musica Latina award show held at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
T3R Elemento, who won Sierreno Artist of the Year, walks the red carpet at the Univision 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro a La Musica Latina award show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Piso 21, who was nominated for Video of the Year, walks the red carpet at the Univision 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro a La Musica Latina award show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI