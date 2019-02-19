Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 at 7:37 PM
The 1975, Dua Lipa walk Brit Awards red carpet
(21 images)
Film stars arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
British group The 1975 won both awards for which they were nominated -- British Album of the Year and British Group. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Dua Lipa won the award for British Single of the Year along with Calvin Harris for "One Kiss." She tied for the most nominations of the night at four. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Florence Welch from Florence And The Machine was nominated for British Album of the Year and British Female Solo Artist. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Lily Allen was nominated for British Female Solo Artist. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Liam Payne was nominated for British Artist Video of the year for "For You" with Rita Ora. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Rag'n'Bone Man performed during the ceremony. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Sam Smith was nominated for British Male Solo Artist. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
