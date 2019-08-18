Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 19, 2019 at 8:59 AM
Teddy Riley honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
(7 images)
Recording artist and music producer Teddy Riley is honored during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,670th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday.
Recording artist and music producer Teddy Riley holds a replica plaque. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley (L) reacts to comments by record executive Andre Harrell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley(C) holds a replica plaque as he is joined by record executive Andre Harrell (L) and rapper Jermaine Dupri (R). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley is joined by his mother, Mildred Riley. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley is joined by family members. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley holds a replica plaque. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Riley polishes his star. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
