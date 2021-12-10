Trending
Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back(30 images)

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been in the music industry since she was 16-years old when her first album was released in 2006. She turns 32 on December 13, 2021. Here's a look back on her career in music through the years.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI
Swift arrives for the 50th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. She was nominated for Best New Artist. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Swift performs live during the second annual Academy of Country Music Charitable Fund's New Artists' Party for a Cause at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Swift arrives for the 51st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
