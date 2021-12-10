Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been in the music industry since she was 16-years old when her first album was released in 2006. She turns 32 on December 13, 2021. Here's a look back on her career in music through the years.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI
Swift performs live during the second annual Academy of Country Music Charitable Fund's New Artists' Party for a Cause at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI