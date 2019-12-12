Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
South Korea
Impeachment
Russia fire
Anthony Rendon
Notre Dame
Debates
Trump finances
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
British election
Boeing Starliner
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 13, 2019 at 6:59 AM
Taylor Swift turns 30: A look back
(30 images)
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
turns 30
on Friday. Here's a look back on her career in music through the years.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift arrives for the 50th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. She
was nominated
for Best New Artist. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift performs live during the second annual Academy of Country Music Charitable Fund's New Artists' Party for a Cause at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift arrives for the 51st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana: The Movie" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on April 2, 2009. She was a cast member in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift poses for photos with fans as she arrives for the Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards in Nashville on June 16, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swift performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford on August 22, 2009. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Truck spills load of grapefruit onto Florida's Turnpike
NASA says Boeing Starliner ready to fly as early as Dec. 20
Attorneys seek new trial for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Inspector General: Top Pentagon official sexually harassed 3 female staffers
Judge rules American Samoans are U.S. citizens
Latest News
LAPD officer charged for fondling body of dead woman
UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Cast says 'Expanse' pushes boundaries, reflects humanity
Charlize Theron began developing 'Bombshell' before #MeToo
Boxer Terence Crawford on beating Mean Machine: 'Nothing is guaranteed'
Back to Article
/