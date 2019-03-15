Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Gaza rockets
Nebraska evacuations
Lori Loughlin
Salmon
Jordy Nelson
Jay Leno
Ben Affleck
Donte Moncrief
Golden Tate
Ecuador
Border emergency
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 15, 2019 at 8:22 AM
Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
(21 images)
Musicians, winners and nominees arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Taylor Swift, winner of Tour of the Year and Best Music Video for "Delicate." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alicia Keys, winner of the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bebe Rexha, co-winner of Country Song of the Year award for "Meant to Be." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marshmello, winner of the Best New Pop Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Garth Brooks (R), winner of the award for Artist of the Decade. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ella Mai wins the award for R&B Artist of the Year, Best New R&B Artist, and R&B Song of the Year for "Boo'd Up." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, MitchyCollins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price of Lovelytheband win Best New Alternative Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings; police examine extremist manifesto
Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rockets launched at Tel Aviv
Lori Loughlin, daughter lose jobs amid college scandal
Tesla unveils new Model Y compact SUV set to release in fall 2020
Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Latest News
'Sopranos' prequel film 'Newark' lands September 2020 release date
IEA: OPEC has enough spare capacity to cover any Venezuela loss
North Korea threatens to end nuclear talks with U.S., resume testing
Megan Hilty, Jessie Mueller to star in Lifetime's 'Patsy & Loretta'
Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino reunite for MTV's 'Double Shot at Love'
Back to Article
/