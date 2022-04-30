Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM
Taylor Hill, Belinda Carlisle attend Cote des Roses campaign launch
(14 images)
Celebrities walked the red carpet at the launch of wine label Cote des Roses' new campaign featuring model Taylor Hill on April 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Taylor Hill attends the launch of Cote des Roses' new campaign, photographed by David LaChapelle and starring Hill, at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on April 29, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Belinda Carlisle. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Zara Alexandrova. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Christine Chiu. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
