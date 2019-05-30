Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 30, 2019 at 8:07 AM
Taron Egerton, Bernie Taupin attend 'Rocketman' premiere
(14 images)
The cast of "Rocketman" attends the premiere of the film in New York City on May 29, 2019. The film follows the life story of singer Elton John.
Taron Egerton plays Elton John in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Heather Taupin (L) and husband, lyricist Bernie Taupin, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Producer, and spouse to Elton John, David Furnish arrives on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Dexter Fletcher (R) and wife, opera director Dalia Ibelhauptaite, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Richard Madden plays John Reid in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bryce Dallas Howard plays Sheila in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Record producer Clive Davis. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
