Stallone (L) is joined by children born with heart defects and Dr. Hillel Laks, who Stallone credits with saving the life of his youngest daughter Sophia Rose (pictured in the enlarged photograph) at Planet Hollywood Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 12, 1998 where Stallone donated a $200,000 check to the Heart of a Child Foundation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI