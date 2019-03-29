Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, the Cure inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame(9 images)
Veteran musicians Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, the Cure, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and the Zombies, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 29, 2019, at the 34th annual induction ceremony. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
Stevie Nicks made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock Hall -- once with the band Fleetwood Mac and Friday for her solo career. She arrived at the ceremony with singer Harry Styles.